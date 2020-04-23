Legendary prep coach passes away in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Legendary Memphis high school football Coach, Tom Nix, has died.
Coach Nix began his prep coaching career at Whitehaven High School in the early 1950′s, then moved to Christian Brothers High School in 1956 and proceeded to turn the Purple Wave into a powerhouse.
CBHS went on to win 237 games and the Brothers’ only State Championship in 1977.
After retiring from coaching in ’84, he stayed on as Athletic Director until 1995. Thomas McDaniel is the current CBHS Head Football Coach.
“He won a lot of games and championships,” said McDaniel. “But the legacy of all the young men he coached and helped along the way far exceeds that.”
The Football Stadium on the CBHS campus is named for Coach Nix. He was 93 years old.
