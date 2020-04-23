Lingering clouds and a few showers this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cloudy with drizzle or a few passing showers through late afternoon. Temperatures will hit in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the south turning northwest late at 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Slow clearing and cooler with lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be northwest at 5 mph. Some patchy fog could develop by morning.
FRIDAY: Sunshine will return for a while with clouds increasing late in the day. Highs will hit the mid to upper 70s. Showers and storms will arrive with the next system Friday night with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Severe threat is low but there could be some higher wind gusts or hail along the line around midnight.
WEEKEND: A few showers will be possible Saturday morning, but much of the weekend looks dry. Sunshine returns in full on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with lows in the 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry and mild with highs in the 70s. Next chance of rain and storms arrives Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. Dry and mild weather returns for Wednesday afternoon through Friday with highs in the 70s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.