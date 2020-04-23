Mid-South business owners face ‘new normal’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Creating a new normal is what businesses across the world have had to do amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the Mid-South, it’s caused many businesses to get creative like offering drive-thru services, while some owners like restaurateur Kelly English are offering delivery services.
“We don’t have a playbook for this, we don’t have a textbook. They didn’t teach us this going through business school and culinary school,” English said.
English, the owner of Restaurant Iris and Second Line in Memphis, took a break from making deliveries Thursday to talk about his concerns when the city reopens.
"We're not rushing this," he said. "We're going to do this smart, we're going to do this safely, and we're not lining up on May 5th to open."
English says he’s applied for support from the government through the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, which is designed to help businesses pay their employees during the pandemic.
“We knew they would need more money, so now there’s going to be another $310 billion for the program -- that’s a very big positive. They’ve carved out $60 billion of that specifically for smaller more non-traditional lenders to try to get to those smaller borrowers,” said NBC Business Correspondent Stephanie Ruhle.
Employment lawyer Alan Crone said Wednesday businesses that don't feel comfortable opening once the the executive order is lifted can still collect funds through PPP as long as the business is in continuous operation.
English says he hopes he can take care of his team so all of his employees can return, and serve the community in a safe and healthy manner.
“Literally, I wake up in the morning and I say, ‘I’m going to fight for my life, for my team and my business today.’”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.