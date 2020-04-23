Nearly 400,000 Tennesseans file for unemployment since start of COVID-19 crisis; 225,000 have received benefits, governor says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/WVLT) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Thursday more than 200,000 people have been paid unemployment claims thus far during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the last six weeks, nearly 400,000 Tennesseans have filed claims with almost 69,000 filing last week, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development. More than 12,000 of those claims were filed in the Greater Memphis area.
The majority of last week’s claims are in Northern Middle Tennessee.
Lee said 225,000 people have received payments so far.
Many Tennesseans have voiced concerns about the unemployment process as the state’s system has been overwhelmed, averaging 30,000 calls per day. Three hundred people were added to the labor department to handle the call volume.
Lee says the extra $600 from the federal government will start showing up as early as Friday.
