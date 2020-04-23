Mid-South school postpones reopening after concerns from parents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christ Trinity Christian Academy says they will postpone reopening after hearing concerns from parents.
The private school initially planned to reopen Monday, April 27, citing a ruling from the Tennessee Association of Non-Public Academic Schools. They later decided to remain closed an additional week after TANAS updated their ruling.
In a letter to parents, CTCA says they wanted to reopen to help parents who are returning to the workforce.
CTCA’s elementary department will now reopen Monday, May 4. Parents who are uncomfortable sending their children to school may continue with remote learning.
“The decision to reopen CTCA is not based on anything financial, as all parents have signed a tuition contract that is legally binding,” reads the letter to parents. “We are permitted to open our preschool department as it is considered an essential business and is not under the stay at home order.”
CTCA says the school will continue its safety protocols of cleaning, sanitizing and hand-washing with added precautions. Students will be separated into classrooms of 10 or less to allow for social distancing.
No sick children or staff will be allowed in the building.
