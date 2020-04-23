Showers continue today & storms possible again tomorrow

Although thunderstorms are now east of the area, there will still be a chance for scattered showers today. Rain will be light and spotty through sunset. Clouds will start to break up overnight, so we will finally get some sunshine back tomorrow. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s this afternoon and lows will dip into the lower 50s tonight. It will also be windy today with wind gusts 20 to 30 mph.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 40%. High: 69. Winds will be southwest 15-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 54. Winds northwest 5-15 mph.
FRIDAY: Friday will be sunny and dry through the afternoon, but showers will start popping up after 5 pm. A few thunderstorms with heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible late Friday night. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s tomorrow.
WEEKEND: There will be clouds and a stray shower early Saturday, but most of the day will be dry. Sunday will be dry with more sun. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with lows in the lower 50s.
NEXT WEEK: We will be mostly dry with sunshine to start next week. High temperatures will bump back into the lower 70s. However, the rain will arrive on Tuesday afternoon and stick around through early Wednesday.
