Tennessee will offer free COVID-19 testing in Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | April 23, 2020 at 6:17 AM CDT - Updated April 23 at 6:34 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee is giving you the opportunity to get tested for the coronavirus even if you are not showing symptoms.

The Tennessee Department of Health is setting up a free drive-thru test site on April 25 at the Christ Community Health Center, located at 969 Frayser Blvd.

The site will be open from noon until 3 p.m.

Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to go get tested.

For other free coronavirus test sites across Tennessee, click here.

