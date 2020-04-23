Tennessee will offer free COVID-19 testing in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee is giving you the opportunity to get tested for the coronavirus even if you are not showing symptoms.
The Tennessee Department of Health is setting up a free drive-thru test site on April 25 at the Christ Community Health Center, located at 969 Frayser Blvd.
The site will be open from noon until 3 p.m.
Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to go get tested.
For other free coronavirus test sites across Tennessee, click here.
