Walgreens opening COVID-19 testing site in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Walgreens will open a COVID-19 testing site Friday at its Summer Avenue location in Memphis.
Testing will be conducted outdoors on the property where Walgreens pharmacists will oversee patients’ self-administration of the COVID-19 test.
Testing is available by appointment only, and only to those showing symptoms.
In order to receive a test, individuals must first complete an online health assessment to determine eligibility.
Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria.
All drive-thru testing will be conducted outside at 3502 Summer Avenue. Patients are instructed to not leave their vehicles.
