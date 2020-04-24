Agricenter International planning to reopen Farmer’s Market in May

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Agricenter International has announced it’s Farmer’s Market will reopen on May 19 after closing due to coronavirus concerns.
Though the market is reopening, business isn’t returning to normal just yet. The market will operate on an abbreviated schedule: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In a statement sent to WMC, President of Agricenter International John Butler said:
“The Farmer’s Market is a critical part of our campus, and we are excited about the opportunity to open the market and offer the community better access to local produce and other farm-raised products. We are making new improvements to the Farmer’s Market to address additional concerns during this pandemic. We will be asking all our customers to practice social distancing and follow all local, state, and CDC guidelines.”
Crafts and other non-food items will not be sold at this time, but Butler is encouraging Mid-Southerners to support local farmers during this crisis.
