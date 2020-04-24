ATF offering $15K reward in gun store burglaries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and local authorities are looking for the individuals responsible for stealing firearms from two gun stores.
On Monday, The Gun Store in Memphis was burglarized where several firearms were reported stolen.
On Wednesday, the Keith Warner Gunsmith in Germantown was also burglarized where several firearms were reported stolen.
ATF Industry Operations Investigators are in the process of conducting an inventory to determine the exact number of firearms stolen.
In addition to the two actual thefts, there were at least eight additional attempted thefts of firearms from federal firearm licensees in the area during the past week.
ATF is offering the reward for the amount of up to $15,000, which the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) has provided $5,000 of the total amount.
Anyone with information should contact ATF at 888-283-8477, or Memphis Police at 901-528-2274.
