Best Life: The ABC’s of melanoma

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - In the past year, nearly 100,000 people have been diagnosed with melanoma, which is the most dangerous type of skin cancer. However, detecting it can be done by anyone. We’ll share the five signs to look for before you hit the beach this summer.
Soaking up the sun—it’s fun, and deadly! The sun’s ultraviolet rays can be harmful when you’re exposed to the sun too long. While it is diagnosed by a medical professional, it can be caught early on by none other than… you. There is a simple self-examination to detect it through the letters A, B, C, D, and E.
A is for asymmetry, which is when one side of the spot does not reflect the shape of the other side. B is for blurry and irregular borders. C is for color. If there is more than one color in the spot, get it checked out. D is for diameter if the spot is larger than six millimeters—or the average size of a woman’s wedding ring, get it checked. And lastly, E is for evolving, or if it’s changed over time.
If you’ve noticed any of the five signs happening on your skin, it is best to see a dermatologist. The earlier they find it; the easier it will be to treat.
When going out in the coming summer months, be sure to use sunscreen greater than SPF 30 and to reapply it throughout the day.
The peak sun hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., so try to stay in the shade as much as possible. And finally, never use tanning beds. They increase the risk up to 75%.
Contributor(s) to this news report include: Addlyn Teague, Producer; Bob Walko, Videographer and Editor.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.