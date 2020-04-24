Best Life: The ABC’s of melanoma

A is for asymmetry, which is when one side of the spot does not reflect the shape of the other side. B is for blurry and irregular borders. C is for color. If there is more than one color in the spot, get it checked out. D is for diameter if the spot is larger than six millimeters—or the average size of a woman’s wedding ring, get it checked. And lastly, E is for evolving, or if it’s changed over time.