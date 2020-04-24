43 deaths, 1,981 coronavirus cases confirmed in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Health authorities have announced 43 deaths and 1,981 coronavirus cases across Shelby County.
The Tennessee Department of Health announced 1,950 confirmed cases in Shelby County Thursday morning - up from 1,924 announced by the Shelby County Health Department Thursday morning.
Two more deaths have been reported by the SCHD in one day.
TDH reports 878 individuals have recovered from the virus in Shelby County.
The SCHD has tested 21,655 people for coronavirus across the county.
The health department is investigating outbreaks of two or more cases at nine long-term care facilities where 104 residents and staff members have tested positive for the virus. A 10th facility was reported Wednesday but later removed from the list because only one case had been confirmed.
A spokesperson at the Village at Germantown told WMC Thursday they actually have six residents and four employees with coronavirus. He attributed the discrepancy in the health department’s data to a reporting lag.
More than 123,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered throughout Tennessee.
In Tennessee, TDH reports cases in people 0 to 100 with an average age of 45. The majority of deaths have occurred in people 81 and older, but one person 10 or younger has died. In Shelby County, deaths have occurred in people 27 to 95 with an average age of 68.
Statewide, white individuals make up the highest number of cases (45%) and fatalities (58%); however, it’s a different story in Shelby County where 67.9% of cases and 69.8% of deaths are African Americans.
According to SCHD, nearly 78% of fatalities have occurred in people with pre-existing heart conditions.
Here is a map of positive Shelby County cases by zip code. The highest concentration of cases is in the 38118 area.
- Crittenden -- 156 cases; 5 deaths; 74 recoveries
- Cross -- 11 cases; 4 recoveries
- Lee -- 3 cases; 1 death; 1 recovery
- Mississippi -- 10 cases; 7 recoveries
- Phillips -- 4 cases; 1 death; 2 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 13 cases; 6 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 69 cases; 7 recoveries
Mississippi (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 8 cases
- Benton -- 9 cases
- Coahoma -- 53 cases; 2 death
- DeSoto -- 257 cases; 4 deaths
- Lafayette -- 81 cases; 3 deaths
- Marshall -- 40 cases; 2 deaths
- Panola -- 38 cases; 2 deaths
- Quitman -- 14 cases
- Tate -- 35 cases
- Tippah -- 49 cases; 7 deaths
- Tunica -- 34 cases; 1 death
- Crockett -- 6 cases; 1 recovery
- Dyer -- 29 cases; 13 recoveries
- Fayette -- 48 cases; 1 death; 28 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 8 cases; 6 recoveries
- Haywood -- 14 cases; 1 death; 5 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 16 cases; 2 recoveries
- McNairy -- 10 cases; 7 recoveries
- Tipton -- 87 cases; 41 recoveries
