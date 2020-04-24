FIRST ALERT: Tracking a threat for storms Friday night into Saturday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The First Alert Weather Team will be tracking a low pressure system that will push into the Mid-South from the west.
This storm system will impact the Mid-South during the late night hours Friday into the early morning hours on Saturday.
SET UP: A low-pressure system will form to our west and slide into the Mid-South late today. The warm front will impact the region first, helping increase temperature and moisture into the region.
A cold front will then slide into our area overnight, giving us the chance for a few strong to severe storms, with areas along and west of the Mississippi river, having the greatest chance to see a severe storm.
SEVERE RISK: The Storm Prediction Center has placed a portion of eastern Arkansas and a small part of the Mississippi Delta under a Slight (2 out of 5) risk for a stronger storm or two. The area in yellow is the greatest risk to see the severe storms across the region.
The area shaded in green, which includes Memphis and Shelby County, along with the metro, is under a Marginal (1 out 5) risk for a stronger storm. That is the lowest risk on the scale.
Nevertheless, everyone under a severe weather risk should stay weather alert tonight, in case a strong storm impacts your neighborhood.
THREATS: Heavy Rain looks to be the primary threat with this system. Damaging winds along the leading edge of the cold front also poses a threat. Our hail and tornado threat looks to be on the lower side, but not completely out of the question.
TIMING: The main line looks to be entering eastern Arkansas around midnight to 1 am. That is the area who could see the strongest storms.
The line will be weakening as it pushes east of the Mississippi River. First Alert Futurecast places it across the Mississippi River around 2 a.m. to 3 a.m.
The main line will exit in the early morning hours on Saturday and we look to keep with a few lingering showers, and clouds, through midday tomorrow.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend will not be a complete washout. Few showers and cloudy skies on Saturday, a bit more sunshine is expected on Sunday. Highs this weekend will be cooler behind the cold front, only in the 60s.
