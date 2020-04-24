Germantown planning phased reopening of businesses; details coming next week

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown city leaders are looking at how to safely reopen businesses, planning a phased approach while still monitoring the spread of COVID-19.
The city says residents have followed the safer-at-home orders and CDC suggestions, helping to slow the number of new infectious.
“We would not be in this place without the efforts of our residents to keep themselves and their families safe,” said Mayor Mike Palazzolo.
The city says reopening will not happen overnight, but they are working with the Shelby County Health Department and other municipalities to develop a cooperative approach to reopening businesses.
“We ask you to stick with us. It’s imperative that we remember that this isn’t a sprint, it’s a marathon,” said City Administrator Patrick Lawton.
Social distancing, wearing masks in public spaces and limiting the number of people who are gathered together are expected to continue for some time.
“The only way we will continue to recover from this crisis is if we all do our part to help protect ourselves and our friends and family,” Lawton added.
Germantown is planning a three-phased approach to reopening that require certain milestones be reached before progressing toward total reopening. The milestones follow recommendations from the federal government.
An increase in cases could result in the return to a previous stage with more restrictions.
Germantown is expected to release their plan April 29. The city will share with businesses plans to protect workers and customers early next week.
