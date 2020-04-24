Gov. Bill Lee announcing new guidelines for businesses reopening next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is announcing new guidelines for businesses allowed to reopen next week in 89 of the state’s 95 counties.
Shelby County and several other metro areas, like Nashville, are not part of this plan.
Beginning Monday, restaurants can open at 50-percent capacity and following the guidelines set in place.
On Wednesday, retail stores can reopen at 50-percent capacity.
Lee will share more details at a news conference at 10 a.m. Watch live in the player above or click here to watch in the app.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.