Gov. Bill Lee: Restaurants, retail stores can begin reopening next week in Tennessee

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee will start the reopening process Monday. Restaurants and retail stores can start opening in 89 counties next week but not here in Shelby County.
Tipton County and 88 other counties across the state will start to look a little more normal come Monday.
Governor Bill Lee laid down the guidelines for restaurants and retail stores to reopen -- he’s calling it the ‘Tennessee Pledge.'
“Restaurants in 89 counties that are committed to operating at 50% capacity and committed to adopting these practices are cleared to open Monday, April 27," he said.
The Tennessee Pledge outlines the state of the state at this point in the pandemic.
“Our health outlook thankfully continues to show signs of improvements in the fight of COVID-19, our economic outlook is different. Fifteen percent of Tennessee’s workforce filed unemployment claims,” said Lee.
It also gives guidelines for restaurants and retail on what they must do to reopen.
Restaurants can reopen Monday if they only allow 50% capacity, space tables at least 6 feet apart and seat a maximum of six diners to a table.
Workers must wear PPE and bars must remain closed.
On Wednesday retail shops can start to reopen with similar restrictions.
Lee says cases of flu-like and COVID-19 like illnesses have dropped since late March.
“It’s the volunteer spirit that has fought this pandemic and it’s the same volunteer spirit that will reopen our economy,” said Lee.
