Groups plan caravan to support healthcare workers at Methodist University Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two groups plan to caravan around Methodist University Hospital to show support for Mid-South healthcare workers.
According to a news release, one group is Circle the City, organized by Molly Shumate, and the other is Mid-South Jeep Club, organized by Barbara Sanchez.
Circle the City said Methodist University Hospital will be there last stop on a route around several other downtown hospitals.
They will have flashing hazard lights, drive slow, honk, and say a prayer as they drive by each hospital.
Mid-South Jeep Club will be parked in the parking lot at 1211 Union Avenue, the Memphis Professional Building.
They plan to drive around Methodist University Hospital, then park in the lot to hold signs of appreciation and support.
