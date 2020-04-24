Heavy rain, thunderstorms arrive late tonight

It’s dry this morning with patchy fog and temperatures in the lower 50s. Any fog that develops will clear by 9 a.m. Sunshine will persist through the early afternoon, then clouds will gradually build into the area. A stray shower will be possible today, but most of us will not see rain until late tonight. Thunderstorms with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will be possible this evening starting around midnight. Rain will continue on and off through early tomorrow.