Heavy rain, thunderstorms arrive late tonight

It’s dry this morning with patchy fog and temperatures in the lower 50s. Any fog that develops will clear by 9 a.m. Sunshine will persist through the early afternoon, then clouds will gradually build into the area. A stray shower will be possible today, but most of us will not see rain until late tonight. Thunderstorms with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will be possible this evening starting around midnight. Rain will continue on and off through early tomorrow.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 20%. High: 75. Winds will be southeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 60%. Low: 58. Winds southeast 5-15 mph.
WEEKEND: There will be clouds and a stray shower before 3 pm on Saturday. Most of the rain will be located in west Tennessee and northeast Mississippi. Thankfully, Sunday will be dry with more sun. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with lows in the lower 50s all weekend.
NEXT WEEK: We will be mostly dry with sunshine to start next week. However, the rain will arrive on Tuesday night and stick around through early Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s next week.
