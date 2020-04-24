Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have added another receiver in the first round of the NFL draft. Dallas took former Oklahoma standout CeeDee Lamb 17th overall. The choice came not long after the Cowboys gave Amari Cooper a $100 million, five-year contract. Dallas passed on defensive needs, but Lamb was still there after being projected to go higher. Lamb's breakaway threat gives quarterback Dak Prescott another weapon as Dallas continues to work on a long-term contract for its star quarterback. The Cowboys have the 51st overall pick in the second round and the 82nd overall choice in the third round.
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers are hoping they have found their future franchise quarterback after selecting Oregon’s Justin Herbert with the sixth overall pick of the NFL draft. It is the first time the Chargers have selected a quarterback in the first round since they took Eli Manning with the top overall pick in 2004. Manning was traded 90 minutes later to the New York Giants for Philip Rivers. General manager Tom Telesco was not content with only one first round pick. He traded the team’s second- and third-round picks to New England to move up to the 23rd spot to take Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray.
UNDATED (AP) — Susie Maxwell Berning is the fourth and final person to be inducted next year in the World Golf Hall of Fame. She won the U.S. Women's Open three times in a six-year span. Only five other women have won at least three U.S. Women's Open and all of them are in the Florida-based Hall of Fame. Maxwell Berning won a fourth major at the Women's Western Open. She had 11 career victories on the LPGA Tour while raising two daughters. She joins Tiger Woods, Marion Hollins and former PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem in the 2021 induction class.