Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Many NFL general managers and coaches had their children appear with them on camera from home as teams made selections on the opening night of a most unusual NFL draft during the coronavirus pandemic. The scene behind Titans coach Mike Vrabel stood out Thursday, with one teenager in a superhero costume and the other in one of his father’s old Pro Bowl jerseys. And yes, Vrabel had to explain what was going on in a video call with reporters after the Titans drafted tackle Isaiah Wilson. Vrabel says it's been a long quarantine, and the teens are a bit stir crazy.