Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Arkansas plans 'surge' of virus tests before reopen decision
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' governor says the state is ramping up coronavirus testing as he nears a decision on whether to allow some businesses to reopen. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday the state is launching a “surge” of testing on Friday and Saturday and encouraging anyone in the state with symptoms to get tested. The Republican governor said the state aimed to increase the number of tests conducted from 1,000 a day to 1,500 during the surge. Hutchinson has said he hopes to lift some of the state's restrictions on May 4 and plans to begin announcing decisions next week.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ABORTION
Court allows Arkansas ban on surgical abortions due to virus
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court is allowing Arkansas to ban most surgical abortions during the coronavirus pandemic. A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday dissolved a judge's temporary restraining order against the abortion ban. The Arkansas Department of Health had told the state's only surgical abortion clinic to stop performing the procedure unless it was needed to protect the life or health of the mother. The state had argued Little Rock Family Planning Services violated a ban on elective surgeries during the pandemic. The appeals court’s ruling says the Health Department’s “directive is a legally valid response to the circumstances.”
ARKANSAS REDISTRICTING
Arkansas redistricting group seeks easing of petition rules
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A group trying to get a redistricting proposal on Arkansas’ ballot has filed a lawsuit seeking more time to submit its petitions. Arkansas Voters First filed a federal lawsuit that also seeks a waiver of the state’s requirement that signatures be witnessed in person and to allow signatures be submitted electronically. The group says the coronavirus pandemic has made it impossible to collect the signatures needed. The initiative campaign was launched less than a week before Arkansas announced its first coronavirus case. The group says it’s effectively halted canvassing efforts because of restrictions imposed due to the virus.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PARTY MEETINGS
Arkansas parties make changes to conventions amid COVID-19
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ two dominant political parties have changed the way national convention delegates will be elected amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the Democratic Party of Arkansas will meet electronically while the Republican Party of Arkansas will elect its national delegates at regional and statewide assemblies following social distancing distancing. Democrats are adopting online alternatives due to time constraints. The state’s special convention was originally scheduled for May 30. Republicans hope the crisis is over by the time the party needs to gather for its June 20 meeting.
LITTLE ROCK-POLICE SHOOTING
Little Rock official alleges retaliation over testimony
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Little Rock police official has filed a lawsuit claiming that his police chief has been retaliating against him in response to his testimony in an officer-involved shooting last year. Hayward Finks, an assistant police chief at the Little Rock Police Department, has accused Chief Keith Humphrey of being involved in a “campaign of retaliation” against him. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Thursday that Finks alleges that the retaliation stems from him testifying that Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. rushed an internal investigation into a fatal shooting by a white officer who killed a black man suspected of stealing a car.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-EXECUTION-DRUGS
Doctors: Execution drugs could help COVID-19 patients
HOUSTON (AP) — A group of medical professionals is asking death penalty states for medications used both for lethal injections and to help coronavirus patients who are on ventilators. But a doctor who's behind the request and a death penalty expert says secrecy surrounding executions could hinder those efforts because they don't know what drugs states have. The letter was sent this month to corrections departments asking states with the death penalty to release drug stockpiles to health care facilities. Many medications used to sedate and immobilize people put on ventilators and to treat their pain are the same drugs that states use to put inmates to death.