Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi gov says health officer is top adviser on virus
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he will listen to the state’s top public health official more than all other advisers as he considers how to gradually reopen the state’s economy during the coronavirus pandemic. Reeves’s statewide stay-at-home order has been in place since April 3 and is set to expire Monday morning. The Republican governor says he will announce Friday what changes people should expect to see next week. Mississippi has topped 5,000 confirmed cases and 200 deaths from the coronavirus. Unemployment claims are dramatically higher in the state, as they are across the U.S.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-DRIVE-IN CHURCH
Mississippi city revises limit on drive-up church amid virus
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city has changed its policy that banned drive-up church services during the coronavirus pandemic. The city of Greenville now says services are OK with windows rolled up. The city is facing two freedom-of-religion lawsuits. The U.S. attorney general is siding with a church in one of the lawsuits over the city's original ban on drive-up church services. The Greenville City Council made changes Tuesday _ the first time it had met since Mayor Errick D. Simmons promised revisions to the policy. The new policy erases any distinction between drive-up worship services and other types of drive-up interactions, including picking up food at restaurants.
INMATE DEATH-MISSISSIPPI
Inmate dies in hospital of Mississippi's Parchman prison
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An inmate serving 15 years for multiple convictions has died in the hospital of the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. The Department of Corrections said in a news release that an autopsy will be done on 72-year-old Linnon McClendon. It said there were no signs of trauma. McClendon was sentenced in 2014 in Yazoo County. He was at least the 35th inmate to die in a Mississippi prison since late December. The state prison system is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department after several inmates were killed or injured during outbursts of violence in late December and early January.
AP-US-ACTOR-ARRESTED-THE-CHI
'The Chi' star arrested for drugs, weapons in Mississippi
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A fired star of the hit Showtime series “The Chi” who was also featured in the film “Straight Outta Compton” has been arrested on drugs and weapons charges. A Mississippi sheriff says Jason Mitchell was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop in Gulfport. Authorities say they found about 2 pounds of marijuana, a large amount of Ecstasy and two guns, including an AK-47. He was later released on bond. Mitchell portrayed Brandon on “The Chi” and achieved critical acclaim for his role as rapper Eazy-E in “Straight Outta Compton." Mitchell's representatives told TMZ that the arrest is a “misunderstanding” that will be resolved shortly.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-BLUES ARTIST
Blues legend Bobby Rush recovers from coronavirus symptoms
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Blues legend Bobby Rush is warning others about the seriousness of COVID-19. News outlets report Rush is feeling better after experiencing symptoms of the new coronavirus over the past several weeks. The 86-year-old was never officially diagnosed with the illness, but told news outlets he experienced weakness, a cough and a high fever. He says people should stay in the house and sanitize. Rush says he's looking forward to getting back on stage once it's safe for people to gather again. He is nominated for the B.B. King Entertainer of the Year award at this year's Blues Music Awards, which will be held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
ELVIS VIRTUAL FEST
Festival for king of rock 'n' roll goes virtual amid virus
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — The switch to virtual events during the coronavirus pandemic includes a festival honoring the king of rock ‘n’ roll. Organizers for the Tupelo Elvis Festival in Mississippi announced Wednesday the music event slated to be held in June will now be a virtual gathering. The director of the festival tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal the health and safety of patrons has been the most important thing. The annual fest honoring Tupelo-born Elvis Presley features performances from musicians and includes a competition to qualify for the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Contest held in Memphis.