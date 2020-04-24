Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

AP-TN-VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Tennessee gov: Restaurants, retail stores can open next week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee says that restaurants in Tennessee will be allowed to open Monday for dine-in service with reduced seating capacity as part of his effort to reopen large swaths of the state by the end of the month. Lee announced earlier this week that he would not extend his mandatory safer-at-home order, which expires April 30. Instead, the Republican said businesses in 89 out of the state’s 95 counties will be allowed to reopen. That did not include the state’s biggest cities, including Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga and Knoxville. Along with restaurants, Lee on Thursday said retail stores will be allowed to reopen Wednesday if they limit their customer capacity.
SEVERE WEATHER-TENNESSEE
15K Tennessee insurance claims seek $1.1B in March tornadoes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 15,600 insurance claims seeking more than $1.1 billion have been filed in Tennessee over deadly tornadoes that tore through the state early last month. State Department of Commerce and Insurance Commissioner Hodgen Mainda told reporters Thursday that out of those claims, 7,400 had been paid out more than $370 million as of April 17. The tornado-producing storms tore through Middle Tennessee, killing 25 people, including 19 in Putnam County and two in Nashville. Meanwhile, Mainda said the tornado that hit Chattanooga and surrounding areas, killing four people on Easter, has spurred almost 8,300 claims as of April 17.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-DIFFIE DEATH-MISINFORMATION
Online conspiracy theorists twist singer's COVID-19 death
CHICAGO (AP) — Conspiracy theorists are twisting facts online about country singer and Oklahoma native Joe Diffie’s death from COVID-19 complications. Facebook and Twitter users are making the false claims in order to further their theory that health officials are intentionally exaggerating the coronavirus pandemic’s threat. Diffie, who topped the charts in the 1990s with honky-tonk singles including “Home” and “Pickup Man,” died on March 29 after testing positive for the virus. He was 61. In the days following his death, Facebook and Twitter users posing as internet sleuths falsely claimed media reports hid that he had lung cancer. He did not.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONTRASTING GOVERNORS
Republicans leap to reopen economy; Democrats more cautious
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Mostly Republican governors in a handful of states are racing ahead with reboots to their economy before they have met key health benchmarks recommended to control the coronavirus outbreak. Their approach stands in contrast to numerous Democratic governors who continue to maintain a cautious approach to reopening and have said they will base their decisions primarily on public health data. Governors pushing to fast-track their economic rebounds say they don’t want to endanger their residents, but numerous public health experts say that is what could happen if they don't slow down.
BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-STATE AID
Some governors worry that federal aid is too restrictive
The federal government started sending $150 billion to state and federal governments this week, but some governors say it comes with such tight restrictions that they might have to return some of it. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy called it "unusable." Governors are concerned because the money can be used only to address the health crisis and not to replace tax revenue that has evaporated with much of the economy shuttered. The U.S. Treasury Department is providing some wiggle room, which could help the states. Meanwhile, governors and city leaders are pushing for even more federal aid in the future.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONGRESS-SCENE
Congress meets pandemic with masked faces, heavy emotions
WASHINGTON (AP) — If the coronavirus threat is waning, you wouldn’t know it by watching Congress. The nation’s representatives on Thursday chose overwhelmingly to wear masks at their first meeting in a month, creating the defining visual of a Congress in the throes of a historic pandemic. Lawmakers found gloves and masks waiting for them on tables outside the chamber doors. Inside, flyers kept sitters four seats apart. And when it came time to vote, members were to show up in alphabetical order, filing in specific doors and out others. The session was held to approve a nearly $500 billion coronavirus relief bill.