Mayor: Plans for reopening Memphis businesses to be released next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says plans to reopen businesses will be released early next week.
In his weekly update, Strickland says recent data is showing a plateau. Based on expert medical opinions, the community can plan to lift restrictions and reopen, but with conditions.
The mayor says each phase will be implemented based on clear, scientific, and transparent criteria.
“Even with transitioning ‘back to business,’ we must remain vigilant with social distancing, personal hygiene, no shaking hands, and face coverings,” Strickland said.
He mentioned that Governor Bill Lee is scheduled to attend one of Christ Community Health Services’ free COVID-19 drive-through testing event Saturday.
Governor Lee is expected at the CCHS Frayser Health Center from noon to 3 p.m.
The testing event is in association with Lee’s efforts to ensure that COVID-19 test is available to all Tennessee residents.
Testing is available to anyone who wants to be tested for COVID-19, regardless of symptoms. You do not have to pre-register or schedule an appointment. Results should be available within 72 hours.
Strickland also said the “Mayor’s Meal Challenge” is still on.
Since the challenge started, 249 people have participated and $6,225 has been donated to the Mid-South Food Bank.
Strickland said the city still has $10,700 in matching funds ready to be contributed to the Mid-South Food Bank.
If you would like to participate, pick up a “to-go” order from local restaurants and post your photos of the food on social media.
Make sure you tweet at the city or Mayor Strickland and use the hashtags #SaferAtHome and #MayorsMealChallenge.
For each photo, $25 will be donated to the Mid-South Food Bank
If you would like to donate to the food bank, click here.
