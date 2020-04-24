Memphis is hiring: Find immediate job openings around the 901

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | April 24, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT - Updated April 24 at 5:04 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the midst of a pandemic where businesses close and employees are furloughed, the Bluff City is hiring. Full-time and part-time essential employees are needed for various jobs and the Memphis Chamber of Commerce has made it easier to find those available positions.

Click here to browse immediate openings in the Mid-South.

The list of employers ranges from health care to administration, retail, hospitality, and others. Hourly and salary positions are available with several offering additional bonuses.

Need to update your resume? The Memphis Chamber offers this Free Resume Optimizer to match your skills to open opportunities.

