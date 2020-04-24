Memphis in May updating lineup for rescheduled Beale Street Music Festival after 6 acts drop out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After the coronavirus pandemic forced Beale Street Music Festival to move to October, Memphis in May organizers say a few artists will no longer be able to perform this fall due to scheduling conflicts.
Organizers say 85-percent of the 65 artists announced in early February will return except for the following six artists: The Lumineers, The 1975, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Liam Gallagher, Louis the Child and Toad the Wet Sprocket.
Those who purchased tickets specifically to see these artists may obtain a full refund of their festival ticket purchase via Eventbrite through April 30, or they may hold their tickets for use on the fall dates.
Organizers are working to replace some of the artists and plan to announce the newly-revised lineup in June.
Memphis in May organizers will continue to monitor the progression of the coronavirus and follow the directives of local authorities and health officials regarding large events to ensure BSMF is a safe and fun experience for all.
Tickets can still be purchased through eventbrite.com. Three-day passes are $145 and single-day tickets are $55.
