Memphis murder suspect arrested by US Marshals near St. Louis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals arrested a 2018 murder suspect Friday near St. Louis, Missouri.
Hakeem Zeb was arrested by the St. Louis U.S. Marshal’s Office on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.
Back in February 2018, two victims were shot inside of a car on Elvis Presley Boulevard in Memphis. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. An arrest warrant was issued for Zeb just one week later.
Investigators were able to track him to O’Fallon, Illinois, part of the St. Louis exurban area, and arrest him.
He was then taken into custody without incident.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.