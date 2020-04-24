Mid-South business headlines: Restaurants could still face problems after economy reopens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - States are reopening and local economies are looking to the best practices to get their businesses back on track after the coronavirus pandemic brought things to a halt.
Greg Akers, editor-in-chief of the Memphis Business Journal spoke with experts in the restaurant industry looking into the challenges they have faced during this economic downturn and how they are working to overcome it.
Akers says restaurant like Huey’s are planning to throw out the playbook and not rely on old practices to get them through this unprecedented time. Take out has always been a part of Huey’s business but is not the restaurant’s main source of business due to the pandemic.
“They had to kind of completely change how they thought about that process in terms of producing food, keeping it warm, what materials they were using," said Akers. "They’ve kind of had to go back to the drawing board and rethink all of it.”
Under Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s guidelines, restaurant dining rooms are allowed to operate at 50% capacity. Akers, says that;s not enough for restaurants to stay in business with a full staff working with half the revenue.
With the combination of takeout orders, small business loans and dining rooms operating at half capacity, Akers says there’s a chance for some businesses to get by.
