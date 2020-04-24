Millington Chamber and businesses to feed 500 families Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of Millington Area Chamber members, Raceway and other Millington businesses have partnered to provide 500 meals to families in need Monday, April 27 starting at 2 p.m.
The drive-thru style food bank is located behind the Raceway at 8454 U.S. Highway 51 in Millington.
Anyone who could benefit from the project is being asked to drive to the event with one car per family and bring identification with a 38053 zip code.
Follow @racewaymillington for updates and more information.
If you’d like to donate toward their efforts to give back, you can help fund the meals at Raceway’s go fund me page.
