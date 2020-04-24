Mississippi driver’s license expiration dates rescheduled

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is extending an extension on expired licenses in the state due to coronavirus concerns.
This applies to all valid driver’s licenses, learner’s permits, intermediate licenses, firearm permits, security guard permits, and ID cards.
If your license is set to expire between March 13 and June 30, it will be extended and will expire on Aug. 3.
You can still renew your driver’s license online at https://www.dps.ms.gov/ or https://www.driverservicebureau.dps.ms.gov/.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.