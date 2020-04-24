Mississippi reopening slowed following announcement of statewide safer-at-home order

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite planned to reopen a few businesses and facilities on April 28. It was a three-phase plan. That is now on hold after the Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announcement Friday.
“We cannot pretend this is over," said Reeves. "It is not. The fight must go on. Why? -- because we are facing a public health crisis. It is real, it is deadly.”
Reeves loosened restrictions up just a bit by signing a statewide safer-at-home executive order that goes into effect Monday to replace the shelter at home order extending to May 11.
Shoppers at Big Lots in Southaven told me they are glad the state is not being reopened.
“This virus is very serious," said April Woods. "It takes a lot of lives or whatever. You don’t need to lose any more people and you need to be careful.”
The safer-at-home order will allow some closed businesses to reopen under certain mandates including retail businesses.
Bernetta Harris understands why people want things to reopen why people want to get back to work.
“I understand how they feel, but they are not thinking about their safety," said Harris. "You want things to open up but do you want to be at risk. Do you want to risk losing your life.”
Musselwhite’s three-phase plan to reopen the Southaven is now halted.
“We will respectfully cooperate with the governor," he said. "We will put our plan on hold and go with his plan which is much different from ours.”
Musselwhite says he knows citizens of Southaven want more specifics from the governor about what is going on. He says he will contact the governor and try to get that information.
