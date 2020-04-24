Murder suspect with Mid-South connections escapes jail, manhunt underway

PRAIRIE COUNTY, Ark. (WMC/KAIT) - Arkansas State Police along with the Prairie County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a murder suspect.
According to a press release by the Arkansas State Police, Earl Eugene Parks, 47, escaped the Prairie County Jail just before midnight on April 23.
Parks has been described as is a white male with a bald head that is clean-shaven.
According to the Prairie County Sheriff’s Department, Parks was arrested in January for capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and possession of firearms in relation to a murder of a Wynne woman back in January of 2020.
Investigators said the remains of Christy Rooks, 42, were found in a crude gravesite about nine miles north of Hazen, Arkansas. Parks was arrested in relation to the case.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Earl Eugene Parks, call the Prairie County Sheriff’s office at 870-256-4137.
