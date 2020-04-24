Nearly 400 SCSO detainees, employees tested for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health conducted COVID-19 testing Friday for nearly 400 detainees and employees at the Shelby County Jail.
Health officials say test results may be available mid-week.
“I am thankful for the collaborative efforts among public health officials in this joining us in a concerted effort to keep our staff and detainees safe,” said Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. “I am looking to continue this partnership during these unprecedented times.”
As of April 24, eight detainees had tested positive for COVID-19, with two hospitalized and one recovered.
For weeks, SCSO has been working with the Attorney General’s Office and the Public Defender’s Office to reduce the jail population.
There are 1,757 detainees in the Shelby County Jail, which is about 63% of its capacity, and 162 detainees at Jail East, which is 42% of its capacity. There’s also 62 incarcerated youth at Juvenile Detention Center, which is 46% of its capacity.
SCSO says it will continue to follow the guidelines of the Shelby County Health Department and CDC by cleaning and disinfecting frequently-touched surfaces and promoting hand and respiratory hygiene in the workplace.
All employees who work with detainees are required to wear masks. All detainees at all three detention facilities have also been issued masks.
