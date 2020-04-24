Patience wearing thin for Mississippians waiting to file for unemployment

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Patience is what the Mississippi Department of Employment Security and Governor Tate Reeves have asked folks filing for unemployment to have.
But that patience is wearing thin for many.
New claims dropped in the last week, but it was just this week that the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance was made available and that included a new call center.
We’ve received messages and have seen repeated posts on the MDES Facebook page with folks saying they did as instructed and stayed on line.
Many of you tell us you did wait for hours only to be disconnected. So, we asked the Governor about whether there were problems with the line.
“I’m sorry that has happened," said Governor Tate Reeves. “If it has happened and I am not at all suggesting that it’s not. I feel certain that it has. I’m sorry that has happened. The demand is overwhelming. We went from less than 1,000 up to 45,000 new claims last week.”
The main line for PUA also gives another number for any other type of assistance. It’s the same number given to some of you to resolve issues with your claim.
We tried calling it and received the message: “Your call did not go through. Please try your call again."
“I know people are frustrated," noted Reeves. “I am frustrated. We are going to continue to build capacity there. Please be patient. We are working very hard to get that particular line fixed and, quite frankly, very hard to build capacity to deal with not only the PUA line that came on but the old line, as well.”
We do have a message into MDES to find out if there is a time limit before your call times out or what advice they may could offer you. We will pass that along when we get an answer.
