Rain and thunderstorms overnight will not washout the weekend

TONIGHT: Rain & Thunderstorms Wind: S 10-20 Low: 58
SATURDAY: Isolated Showers Wind: NW 10-20 High: 66
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: NW 5-15 Low: 50
THE WEEKEND: The heaviest rain and thunderstorm activity will be most likely along and south of the I-40 corridor overnight. Showers will continues during the morning hours tomorrow with clouds, isolated showers, and drizzle remaining into the afternoon and early evening. Clouds will gradually clear Saturday night. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows near 50.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows near 60. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early in the day and afternoon highs in the lower 70s with lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures again the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.
