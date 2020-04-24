Rain and thunderstorms overnight will not washout the weekend

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows near 60. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early in the day and afternoon highs in the lower 70s with lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures again the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.