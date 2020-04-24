‘Road to Reopening’: WMC to hold live town hall April 28 at 7 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the Mid-South prepares to come out of quarantine, WMC Action News 5 is making sure you have all the information you need to continue navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.
We are holding a live town hall with local leaders Tuesday, April 28 at 7 p.m.
You’ll hear from mayors, medical experts and those writing the rule book on how to reopen the Mid-South.
You can ask questions too. Click here to submit yours now.
Tune in Tuesday for the “Road to Reopening” live on WMC Action News 5, wmcactionnews5.com and our streaming platforms.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.