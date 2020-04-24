46 SCSO employees, 26 MPD employees test positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Six dozen police and sheriff’s office employees have now tested positive for COVID-19.
As of Friday, 46 employees with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office have tested positive for the virus.
Earlier this week, SCSO said a jail employee died after testing positive for COVID-19.
SCSO Capt. Anthony Buckner said Friday two employees are currently hospitalized. Another 18 have already recovered from the virus.
Earlier Friday, the sheriff’s office announced nearly 400 detainees and employees at the Shelby County Jail were tested for COVID-19. Eight detainees tested positive. Two are hospitalized and two have recovered, said Buckner.
At the Memphis Police Department, Lt. Karen Rudolph said Friday 26 employees have tested positive for COVID-19, including 21 officers and five civilian employees.
Right now, 63 MPD employees are in quarantine.
