Shelby County mayor, municipalities extend safer-at-home orders

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has extended the county’s safer-at-home order for an additional seven days.
Originally set to expire April 24 the new order now expires Friday, May 1.
Millington and Bartlett’s safer-at home orders have both been extended to April 30.
On Tuesday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland extended his order for Memphis until May 5 but said some businesses, like golf courses, will be allowed to operate with social distancing guidelines in place.
Shelby County’s COVID-19 cases are now at 2,001 as of Friday afternoon with 8,726 confirmed cases statewide.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced the executive order for the state expires May 1, but he’s allowing some businesses, like restaurants and retail stores, to open early next week as long as they adhere to certain guidelines.
Lee’s plan only applies to 89 of the state’s 95 counties, and it does not include Shelby County.
Counties with major metropolitan areas are working with their health departments on plans for reopening when it’s deemed safe.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.