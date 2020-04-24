Showers and storms return overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunshine will give way to some clouds by evening with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will be turning southeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Showers and storms will arrive ahead of an area of low pressure overnight. Severe threat is low but there could be some higher wind gusts or small hail along the line after midnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s.
WEEKEND: Isolated showers are possible at any time Saturday with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Sunshine returns on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Lows will be in the 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry and mild with highs in the 70s. Next chance of rain and storms arrives Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. Dry and mild weather returns for Wednesday afternoon through Friday with highs in the 70s.
