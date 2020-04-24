Tenn. Supreme Court extends state of emergency, allows judicial courts to submit plans for conducting in-person hearings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Supreme Court issued an order Friday, extending the judicial state of emergency until May 31.
The order also allows local judicial districts to develop plans to begin conducting more in-person court proceedings in their districts.
Jury trials will remain suspended until July 3.
On March 13 and March 25, the Supreme Court issued orders keeping courts open, but limiting in-court proceedings until April 30, with a substantial list of exceptions and provisions encouraging courts to conduct proceedings via video or audio conference.
Friday’s order extends the March 25th order until May 31, but anticipates that judicial districts will be permitted to begin lifting some restrictions once the Supreme Court has approved the district’s plan for social distancing, limiting access to the courtroom, and other strategies designed to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The order applies to all state and local courts across Tennessee, including state circuit and chancery courts, general sessions courts, juvenile courts, and municipal courts.
The order also extends deadlines set forth in court rules, statutes, and administrative rules, including statutes of limitations, that are set to expire between March 13 and May 31, 2020. Those deadlines are now extended through June 5, 2020.
Orders of protection that would expire between March 13 and April 30, 2020, are also extended until June 5, 2020.
