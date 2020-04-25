Health department: More than 30 new cases of coronavirus, 1 new death reported in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has confirmed 37 new COVID-19 cases and one new death as of Saturday.
The total of cases in Shelby County is now 2,038, with 44 deaths.
Friday, The Tennessee Department of Health reported 8,726 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 168 deaths statewide.
The Shelby County Health Department is investigating outbreaks of two or more cases at nine long-term care facilities where 104 residents and staff members have tested positive for the virus. A 10th facility was reported Wednesday but later removed from the list because only one case had been confirmed.
The Village at Germantown reported Friday they have seven residents and five employees with coronavirus, including three residents who are hospitalized. A spokesperson for the facility attributes the discrepancy to a reporting lag.
More than 131,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered throughout Tennessee, including 22,510 in Shelby County.
In Tennessee, TDH reports cases in people 0 to 100 with an average age of 45. The majority of deaths have occurred in people 81 and older, but one person 10 or younger has died. In Shelby County, deaths have occurred in people 27 to 95 with an average age of 70.
Statewide, white individuals make up the highest number of cases (44%) and fatalities (61%); however, it’s a different story in Shelby County where 68% of cases and 70% of deaths are African Americans.
According to SCHD, nearly 78% of fatalities have occurred in people with pre-existing heart conditions.
