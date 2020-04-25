Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Redskins coach Ron Rivera hopes he has his new Christian McCaffrey in third-round pick Antonio Gibson. Washington took the offensive playmaker from Memphis with the 66th selection Friday night in the NFL draft. Gibson doesn’t fill one of the team's most pressing needs but gives the offense and special teams someone who can do a little bit of everything. Gibson can play out of the backfield, line up outside and return punts and kickoffs. The Redskins were unable to trade disgruntled left tackle Trent Williams by the start of the third round. Several possible trading partners filled that need in the draft.