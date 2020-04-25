Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans used two of their first three selections in the NFL to help bolster one of the NFL’s most productive offenses with Ryan Tannehill at quarterback. After selecting offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson at No. 29 overall, the Titans wrapped up Friday night by taking Appalachian State running back Darrynton Evans in the third round as a backup for the NFL’s rushing leader Derrick Henry. They started Friday night by picking cornerback Kristian Fulton of LSU at No. 61 overall in the second. They have four selections on the final day.
WASHINGTON (AP) — New Redskins coach Ron Rivera hopes he has his new Christian McCaffrey in third-round pick Antonio Gibson. Washington took the offensive playmaker from Memphis with the 66th selection Friday night in the NFL draft. Gibson doesn’t fill one of the team's most pressing needs but gives the offense and special teams someone who can do a little bit of everything. Gibson can play out of the backfield, line up outside and return punts and kickoffs. The Redskins were unable to trade disgruntled left tackle Trent Williams by the start of the third round. Several possible trading partners filled that need in the draft.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans believe they have drafted a player that will make Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill very happy. The Titans added an offensive tackle Thursday night that general manager Jon Robinson says reminds him of late wrestler Andre the Giant. The Titans picked Isaiah Wilson out of Georgia at No. 29 overall, taking the 6-foot-6, 350-pound lineman to bulk up protection for both Henry and Tannehill. The Titans lost Jack Conklin, an All Pro as a rookie, to Cleveland as a free agent in March.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis freshman Precious Achiuwa says he will enter the NBA draft. Achiuwa announced his decision in a Twitter post on Friday. The draft is set for June 25, and the 6-foot-9, 225-pound Nigerian is projected as a likely first-rounder and possible lottery pick. Achiuwa says he has dreamed “of playing in the NBA since I picked up the game.” Achiuwa became the first player in the American Athletic Conference named both player and freshman of the year. He averaged 15.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to stockpile help for Tom Brady, including a player who’s dad once intercepted the six-time Super Bowl champion. The Bucs used the 45th overall pick to take Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr., in the second round. He’s the son of three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Antoine Winfield, Sr., a 1999 first-round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills who played against Brady during a 14-year pro career. Tampa Bay selected Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn in the third round.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Many NFL general managers and coaches had their children appear with them on camera from home as teams made selections on the opening night of a most unusual NFL draft during the coronavirus pandemic. The scene behind Titans coach Mike Vrabel stood out Thursday, with one teenager in a superhero costume and the other in one of his father’s old Pro Bowl jerseys. And yes, Vrabel had to explain what was going on in a video call with reporters after the Titans drafted tackle Isaiah Wilson. Vrabel says it's been a long quarantine, and the teens are a bit stir crazy.