22 juveniles, 7 staff at Memphis youth treatment facility test positive for coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mass testing at a Memphis youth treatment facility lead to 22 juveniles and seven staff members testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Tennessee Department of Child Services.
The Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee National Gaurd tested a total of 44 juveniles and 49 staff members Wednesday, finding that over half of the juveniles in the Memphis Center for Independence (CSI) contracted the virus.
The mass testing was prompted by four additional juveniles and four staff members testing positive for the virus earlier this week.
TDH and the Shelby County Health Department are working with the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services and Youth Opportunity Investments to take the next steps in preventing further spread of the virus.
Juveniles that have tested positive are quarantined and will not return to the general population until they are cleared and their recoveries are documented by the department of health.
CSI says they are working to contact the parents/guardians of the juveniles who tested positive for the virus. Temperature checks screening for symptoms will remain in place.
