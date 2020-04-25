Majestic Gardens at Memphis delivers pizza to health care workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Employees at Majestic Gardens at Memphis, a skilled nursing facility, treated frontline workers at Methodist University Hospital to more than 200 pizzas Friday.
A rolling cart filled with hot pizza was dropped off Friday morning for the hardworking staff at the hospital.
Majestic says they’ve been blessed to have zero cases of COVID-19 inside their facility.
They know that hasn’t been the case for their friends at Methodist, and hope this gesture lets them know they haven’t forgotten about them.
“To be so connected to them in this health care industry, it made me feel really good to be able to give back in some way. Letting them know, big or small, we’re here for them," said Auja Bluvia, Majestic Gardens at Memphis.
Majestic Gardens hopes to continue to give back to the frontline workers throughout the pandemic.
