10% of Memphis area workforce now jobless, data shows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than 10% of the Greater Memphis area workforce is now unemployed, according to state labor department data.
It’s a stunning figure that shows the economic impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on thousands of Mid-Southerners.
Data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development shows one in 10 workers in the Greater Memphis area, or more than 50,000 people, have filed for unemployment in the last six weeks.
The state labor department defines the Greater Memphis area as Shelby, Tipton, Fayette and Lauderdale counties.
For the week ending April 18, the labor department said 12,361 new unemployment claims were filed in the Greater Memphis area.
Statewide, more than 396,000 claims have been filed over the last several weeks, about 12% of Tennessee’s civilian workforce.
"Many Tennesseans are not just facing potential sickness, but they’re facing crippling financial hardship as well,” Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said on Friday, the same day the latest unemployment claim numbers were released.
It’s the same story in other Mid-South states.
In Arkansas, federal data through April 11 shows at least 137,971 people filed claims.
In Mississippi, federal data shows 131,160 claims have been filed, though Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves says the number is now closer to 150,000.
Reeves said many more are trying to get through the logjam to file their claims.
He said like the virus itself the economic toll has not touched everyone equally.
"It has been particularly cruel to the working class, those people who work on their feet, those people who don't have a home office of paid leave,” said Reeves.
Nationwide, more than 26,000,000 people have filed unemployment claims.
The numbers at the state level are typically updated each week.
