MPD: 7 injured in Josephine Street shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say seven people are recovering after an overnight shooting on Josephine Street, near Southern Avenue.
Officers responded to the incident around 1:39 a.m. Friday.
Police found four people injured at the scene. They were all were taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.
The victims told police they were headed to a party when an unknown suspect ran from the the bushes and began shooting at the vehicle.
Officers say three additional victims arrived at Regional One by private vehicle. They are all listed as non-critical as well.
This is an ongoing investigation.
