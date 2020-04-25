Third MATA employee tests positive for COVID-19

“The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) is closely monitoring the Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease and has followed specific guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Shelby County Health Department, and local and state Executive Orders to ensure that measures have been taken to help protect the public and employees from the spread of COVID-19 at MATA facilities and on the fleet. In order to ensure the public is aware of any employees who may have tested positive for the virus, the following information table has been created. The names of employees or any other personal identification will not be shared in order to maintain privacy.”