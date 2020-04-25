Third MATA employee tests positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another Memphis Area Transit Authority employee has tested positive for the coronavirus. This is the third employee to contract the virus this month.
Mata says deep cleaning and disinfecting procedures have been completed since the employees last day of work on April 20.
This statement sent to WMC Action News 5 outlines the three MATA employee COVID-19 cases:
“The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) is closely monitoring the Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease and has followed specific guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Shelby County Health Department, and local and state Executive Orders to ensure that measures have been taken to help protect the public and employees from the spread of COVID-19 at MATA facilities and on the fleet. In order to ensure the public is aware of any employees who may have tested positive for the virus, the following information table has been created. The names of employees or any other personal identification will not be shared in order to maintain privacy.”
