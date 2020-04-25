Tracking isolated showers Saturday & drier weather for Sunday

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the middle 70s and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday will also be mostly cloudy with a chance for rain in the morning hours, afternoon highs will top out in the lower 70s with lows in the middle to lower 50s. Sunny skies prevail on Thursday with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Friday we are back to partly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 70s region wide.