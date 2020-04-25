Tracking isolated showers Saturday & drier weather for Sunday

A low pressure system will provide plenty of clouds and isolated shower chances during the day today. That system pushes east tomorrow, giving us drier but cooler weather for Sunday.
A few thunderstorms rolled across the Mid-South during the early morning hours. The low pressure system that moved rain into the region last night, will provide isolated shower chances throughout the day today. Expect mainly cloudy skies and breezy winds around 10 to 15 mph. Highs today will only top out in the middle 60s, due to the showers and cloudy skies. By tonight, clouds will begin to decrease becoming partly cloudy. Winds remain breezy out of the northwest around 5 to 15 mph. Lows will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s region wide.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain and drizzle 40%. Winds: Northwest around 10 to 15 mph. High: 66.
TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Winds: Northwest at 5 to 15 mph. Low: 50.
SUNDAY: Tomorrow is looking like the pick day of the weekend. Skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the day with highs only warming into the upper 60s near 70 degrees. Winds remain out of the northwest around 5 to 10 mph throughout the day. Lows will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s with partly to mostly clear skies.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the middle 70s and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday will also be mostly cloudy with a chance for rain in the morning hours, afternoon highs will top out in the lower 70s with lows in the middle to lower 50s. Sunny skies prevail on Thursday with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Friday we are back to partly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 70s region wide.
