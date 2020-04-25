Tunsil gets bank in NFL

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In off the field news, former Ole Miss All American Laremy Tunsil, hit the jackpot with signing a massive extension to his contract with the Houston Texans.
Tunsil reportedly inked a three-year extension worth $22 million per season.
It’s the highest salary in NFL history for an offensive lineman, according to the report.
The Houston Chronicle reports $57 million of the contract is guaranteed, and Tunsil negotiated directly with head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien.
