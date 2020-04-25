U of M’s Antonio Gibson picked in 2020 NFL Draft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Of Course, the 2020 National Football League Draft is not in Las Vegas, where it’s supposed to be.
It’s in Commissioner Roger Goodell’s Basement, and the potential draftees are scattered around in their homes around the country, waiting for the names to be called.
“With the 66th Pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Washington Redskins select, RB Antonio Gibson, Memphis,” announced Goodell Friday night.
A do-everything playmaker at the University of Memphis, Gibson is called the Ultimate Swiss Army Knife by most NFL Scouts.
He can play wide receiver and running back, plus run back kicks for touchdowns.
Also going tonight, Seattle Takes Tennessee Defensive End Darrel Taylor as the 48th pick in the second round.
Missississippi State Line Backer Willie Gay, Jr. goes to Super Bowl Champ Kansas City Chiefs -- 63rd overall.
The NFL Draft Wraps up with rounds 4-7 Saturday.
